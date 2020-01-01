‘Salah’s like Ronaldo & Rooney & will go above Mane’ – Neville likens Liverpool star to Man Utd legends

The former Red Devils defender once played alongside a number of all-time greats and considers an Anfield forward to be treading a similar path

Mohamed Salah is “an absolute killer on the pitch” in the Wayne Rooney or Cristiano Ronaldo mould, claims Gary Neville, with the forward being tipped to “end up going above Sadio Mane” as he maintains stunning standards.

The Egyptian forward opened his 2020-21 campaign in style with a hat-trick against Leeds and now has 97 goals for the Reds through 154 appearances.

He is a two-time Golden Boot winner and has helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to , UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League triumphs.

Salah has been a model of consistency throughout his time on Merseyside, despite not always being the man to steal the headlines – with the likes of Mane shining just as brightly.

Neville, though, believes the 28-year-old is the pick of the bunch at Liverpool and sees similarities between Salah and a couple of legends that he once played alongside.

The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports: “I look at him as an outsider and I'm thinking that he is an absolute killer on the pitch.

“It reminds me of the twin tracking of Ronaldo and Rooney in the mid-2000s. That's where Mane and Salah are now.

“I think Salah will end up going above Mane, not because Mane's not a great player, he is a great player as Rooney was, but the reason players [like Salah or Ronaldo] are different is that they have something up here [in their head] which means that they go home at night and being the best player in the world rocks their world, whereas a Rooney or a Mane, they feel that the team's got to win, I've got to give my all, I'll fight for my team-mates. Salah doesn't do that.”

Salah has already earned himself a standing among the global elite.

Neville believes he could go on to become the next poster boy of world football, with somebody needing to step up once star Ronaldo and talisman Lionel Messi hang up their boots.

“[Kylian] Mbappe, he's fantastic. Neymar, he's a bit up and down… Where is the best player in the world going to be in the next couple of years?” asked Neville.

“Salah is not far away from it anyway, but to me on Saturday [against Leeds] he looked like an absolutely different level.”