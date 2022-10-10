Why was Salah substituted against Arsenal? Klopp explains decision to hook Liverpool star

Dennis Mabuka|
Mohamed Salah Arsenal Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images
LiverpoolArsenal vs LiverpoolAfrican All StarsPremier LeagueArsenalMohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision to substitute Mohamed Salah in the second half of Liverpool's 3-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal.

  • Salah taken off for Fabinho
  • Subbed with the match tied 2-2
  • He has not scored in five league matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old was hauled off for Fabinho in the 69th minute with the scores level at 2-2 in north London. Klopp has since revealed why he opted to substitute Salah, who last season scored 23 top-flight goals for the Reds in just 30 appearances.

WHAT DID KLOPP SAY? "We had to defend again on a high level and we tried to put Hendo on that side there," Klopp told the Liverpool website. "Mo did unbelievable, a lot, really big, big workload. He put in a real shift and sometimes that's very intense and that's why we thought we can do it with Hendo. We still wanted to win even when we took a striker off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah's form has been disappointing this season. He has only managed to score twice in eight matches and his last goal came in a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 22. He has now gone five league matches without finding the back of the net.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool vs Arsenal.Getty.
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2022-23

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Reds now shift their attention to the Champions League where they will face Rangers in a Group A fixture at Ibrox on Wednesday. After the trip to Scotland, they host Manchester City in a blockbuster domestic clash.

