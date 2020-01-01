‘Salah is hungry & always fights for goals’ – Alisson salutes Liverpool forward amid 'selfish' accusations

The Reds goalkeeper sees no reason why the Egyptian frontman, who has been branded selfish again, would want to change his ways

Mohamed Salah is “hungry” for goals and will always “fight” for opportunities in the final third, says Alisson, with ’s goalkeeper having no issue with the approach of a supposedly selfish team-mate.

An Egyptian frontman has faced accusations of being single-minded throughout a productive spell on Merseyside.

He can, however, point to a return of 94 goals through 148 appearances as justification of his methods.

More teams

Salah has also weighed in with 40 assists across his time at Anfield, with the 28-year-old happy to tee up others if his own route to goal is blocked.

Some are refusing to recognise those qualities, with Liverpool legend Graeme Souness branding a Golden Boot-chasing frontman “super selfish” on the back of a two-goal showing at .

Nobody inside the Anfield camp is pointing such fingers at Salah, with Alisson merely seeing a prolific colleague doing all he can to offer as much to the collective cause as possible.

The Brazilian goalkeeper told Liverpool’s official website: “This is Mo Salah, he is hungry.

“He is always there fighting for a goal, helping the team on the defence phase as well. He is always there to help win some games for us and ready to fight always for the goal. It’s his job and he loves to do that.”

Salah’s efforts against Brighton, which came in a 3-1 win, have taken him to 19 Premier League goals for the season – three behind Leicester striker Jamie Vardy on the top-flight scoring charts.

He will hope that there are more to come in what has been a memorable campaign for all concerned at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit have sent records tumbling on their way to claiming a first league title in 30 years, with victory over the Seagulls seeing them to another – with 30 wins now taken from 34 top-flight fixtures.

Alisson added on the Reds’ efforts: “We just want to keep doing what we love, what we have passion to do, play football, really good football and enjoying the games that we have now. We just want to be focused on the next match, fighting for the three points.

“Sometimes we don’t even know that we are breaking records and we only know when you tell us! It’s nice of course but it’s not what we are looking for.

Article continues below

“We are looking to give our best on the pitch and then the victories come, the records come - and the most important thing is we are champions.”

Liverpool still have ’s record haul of 100 points in their sights, with a further nine required from four games in order to raise that bar.

They are also yet to drop a single point on home soil this season, with next up at Anfield on Saturday.