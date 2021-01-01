Salah and Mane continue fine partnership as Liverpool beat West Brom

The Egypt and Senegal internationals combined well to rescue Jurgen Klopp’s men from defeat at the Hawthorns

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continued their fine combination to help Liverpool secure a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in Sunday’s Premier League game.

West Brom’s aim to end the season with pride suffered a blow as the Reds extended their unbeaten run to seven games across all competitions.

Hal Robson-Kanu opened the scoring for Sam Allardyce’s men in the 15th minute of the encounter after receiving an assist from Matheus Pereira.

Mane then found Salah with a fine assist in the 33rd minute and the Egypt forward wasted no time to tuck home his effort.

The duo have now combined for a goal for the 22nd time for Liverpool across all competitions under Jurgen Klopp.

22 - Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have combined for a goal for the 22nd time for Liverpool in all competitions; only Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino (28) have assisted one another for more for the Reds under Jürgen Klopp. Instinct. pic.twitter.com/BOjXwysdU7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2021

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker then scored the match-winning goal moments before the end of the game, powering a fine header into the back of the net from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner kick.

The victory brightened Liverpool’s hopes of clinching a Champions League spot at the end of the season after accruing 63 points from 36 games to be placed fifth on the table.

Salah has racked up 30 goals, including 21 in the Premier League, this season and provided five assists in 47 appearances.

The forward has been turning heads since teaming up with the Reds in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma, scoring a number of goals.

Mane has also been playing a key role for Liverpool since his arrival at the club and has forged a productive partnership with Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Mane, who has managed 14 goals and provided eight assists, recently stated that the 2020-21 season remains the worst in his career.

The African stars inspired the Reds to win the Champions League, Premier League, which had eluded them for about 30 years.

Salah and Mane will be expected to continue their partnership when Liverpool take on Burnley in their next league game on May 19.

The attackers are also key members of their national teams and recently helped Senegal and Egypt qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.