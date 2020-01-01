Saka signs long-term Arsenal contract extension to end speculation over future

have announced that Bukayo Saka has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with the club, ending any speculation that he might leave the Emirates upon the conclusion of the 2029-20 season.

The teenager, who has been in the Gunners' ranks since he was seven years old, had been turning heads since making his first-team debut, impressing with his dribbling skills, trickery and an eye for a killer pass.

Teams monitoring his situation will have to shelve their plans for now, however, with the 18-year-old pledging himself to Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

Article continues below

More teams

“London is my home. Arsenal is my team,” Saka posted on twitter after the deal was made official.

“I'm so happy to finally announce my contract extension. I love playing for this club and I'm looking forward to what the future holds. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream.”

More to follow...