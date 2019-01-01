Saint-Etienne suffer injury blow as Khazri undergoes hand surgery
Saint-Etienne forward Wahbi Khazri is expected to be out of action for at least three weeks after undergoing hand surgery.
The 28-year-old fractured the fourth metatarsal in his right hand while in action for Tunisia in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea last Tuesday, which ended 1-0 in favour of the Carthage Eagles.
According to the Ligue 1 website, Khazri went under the knife on Friday and he will be on the sidelines for the next three weeks, missing Saint-Etienne's last two Uefa Europa League Group I games and next four Ligue 1 matches.
The Tunisia international, who ended 2018-19 season as the club's top scorer with 14 goals across all competitions, has scored just a goal in 12 French top-flight games and also notched two goals in the Europa League this campaign.
In his absence, Gabon’s Denis Bouanga, who has scored five goals in the Ligue 1 this season, might lead the frontline for Claude Puel’s side as they aim to extend their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they host Gent on Thursday.