Saido Berahino: Burundi forward leaves Stoke City by mutual agreement

The Burundi international has become a free agent after parting ways with the bet365 Stadium outfit

Saido Berahino has departed EFL Championship side by mutual agreement.

The 26-year-old joined the Potters in January 2017 for a fee of £12 million from West Bromwich Albion, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The Burundi international scored five goals in 56 appearances across all competitions for the bet365 Stadium outfit during his stay.

In a short statement, Stoke confirmed the departure of the Burundi captain on Wednesday.

“Stoke City can confirm that Saido Berahino has today left the Club by mutual agreement,” read the statement on the club's website.

In May, the forward was convicted of drinking and driving and handed a £75,000 fine as well as banned from driving for 30 months.

The incident happened in February when he was stopped and arrested by the police while speeding away from a bar in Great Russell Street, London.

Stoke subsequently suspended him without pay and he last featured for the side in February in their 1-0 defeat to .

Berahino captained Burundi in the 2019 in , where the Swallows were eliminated in the group stage of the competition.

The forward is believed to be on trial with Zulte Waregem in an effort to earn a contract with the Belgian First Division A side.