'Safranko always misses those chances' - Modise on Mamelodi Sundowns' new striker

The well-travelled player opened his scoring account for the season, but a weakness in his game has been identified by the General

Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise discussed Pavol Safranko's game after the Tshwane giants' draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday afternoon.

The Slovakia international came off the bench to score a late equalizing goal as Masandawana fought back to hold Abafana Bes'thende to a 1-1 draw in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg match in Durban.

It was Safranko's fourth appearance of the current season - all coming as a substitute and he will be hoping that his first goal for Sundowns will earn him his first official start for the PSL champions.

Modise, who spent seven successful seasons with Masandawana, feels that the 26-year-old has a knack for finding himself in goalscoring positions.

"I think Safranko when looking at his previous matches whenever he has been introduced, he always finds himself in those positions," Modise told SuperSport TV.

"He always misses those half-chances which Sundowns tend to create.

"I did say when he was introduced that he will get those types of opportunities whether he will use them or not today it is another thing."

A tall striker with a strong physique, and heading ability, Safranko joined Sundowns last month from Sepsi OSK where he scored nine goals from 34 matches in the Romanian Liga One last season.

The former Dundee United marksman came on in the 72nd minute with Masandawana trailing 1-0 and he poked the ball home after Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana had failed to hold on to Thapelo Morena's cross.

"Today he brought the team back into the game because he is forever in those types of positions," Modise, who was nicknamed the General during his playing days, continued.

"But yet again I think the second half fitted his style of play because Sundowns were playing those crosses. Sundowns were chasing the game."

Safranko will be hoping to make his full debut for Sundowns when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in a titanic PSL match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on September 12.

He has already faced Chiefs this season having come on as a substitute in the MTN8 quarter-final match which ended in a 2-1 win for Sundowns on penalties following a 2-2 draw on August 15.