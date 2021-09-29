SAFF Championship 2021: Nepal squad list and fixtures
The Nepal national team squad for the SAFF Championship 2021 has already been announced. Coach Abdullah Almutairi flew to Qatar on September 10 for a training camp to prepare for the upcoming tournament with 25 players.
They played a match against Oman where they lost 7-2. Before flying to Maldives, Almutairi left out goalkeeper Bikesh Kuthu and defender Rajan Gurung from the 25-man squad.
The Gorkhalis will play their opening match against Maldives on October 1 at the National Football Stadium in Male.
Editors' Picks
- Mohamed Daramy: Ajax's new €12m teenager who idolises Rashford
- 'Really special' Curtis Jones ready to save Liverpool's injury-ravaged midfield
- Will Neymar and Mbappe subplot undermine PSG's Champions League challenge?
- What can Man City and PSG learn from one another in pursuit of elusive Champions League glory?
NEPAL NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP
Goalkeepers:
Kiran Kumar Limbu
Deep Karki
Bishal Shrestha.
Defenders:
Ananta Tamang
Dinesh Rajbanshi
Gautam Shrestha
Suman Aryal
Rajan Gurung
Kamal Thapa
Suraj Jeu Thakuri
Midfielders:
Ayush Ghalan
Bishal Rai
Nitin Thapa
Pujan Uperkoti
Santosh Tamang
Sujal Shrestha
Sunil Bal
Tej Tamang
Rohit Chand
Forwards:
Aashish Lama
Anjan Bista
Manish Dangi
Nawayug Shrestha
Suman Lama
SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: NEPAL NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES
|DATE
|TIME
|FIXTURE
|STADIUM
|October 1
|4:30 PM
|Nepal vs Maldives
|National Football Stadium
|October 4
|9:30 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|National Football Stadium
|October 10
|9:30 PM
|Nepal vs India
|National Football Stadium
|October 13
|4:30 PM
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|National Football Stadium