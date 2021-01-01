Sadiq's goal and assist boost Almeria's La Liga promotion push

The Nigeria forward returned to the scoresheet as Rojiblancos bounced back to winning ways in the second division

Umar Sadiq scored a goal and provided an assist in Almeria's 4-1 victory over Lugo in Saturday's Segunda division encounter.

Sadiq who joined the Rojiblancos on a five-year deal from Partizan Belgrade in October 2020, is enjoying the best goalscoring return of his career in Spain.

Following their 2-0 defeat to Mallorca last Sunday, the Nigeria youth star's efforts inspired Jose Gomes' men back to winning ways.

Sadiq won a penalty for the Rojiblancos in the 10th minute and he stepped forward to take the resulting kick.

His attempt was first stopped by goalkeeper Ander Cantero, but he followed it to put the rebound in the back of the net.

Sadiq's strike was his 13th goal of the season in the Spanish second division and he is the leading top scorer for Almeria this season.

The 24-year-old's opener was, however, cut short after Manu Barreiro scored a penalty for Lugo in the 45th minute.

Jose Carlos Lazo's goal and Jose Corpas' brace in the second half secured maximum points for Almeria at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

Sadiq helped Corpas score his second goal in the 75th minute before he was replaced three minutes later.

Almeria remain third in the Segunda Division table with 52 points after 27 matches and Saturday's win leaves them two points behind leaders Mallorca who have a game in hand.

The Rojiblancos narrowly missed out on La Liga promotion last season after a fourth-place finish, but they will be focused on boosting their chances of returning to the Spanish top-flight when they travel to Girona for their next league match on March 7.