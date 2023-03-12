Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich need to sign Joao Cancelo permanently from Man City!

Bayern forward Sadio Mane has advised his team to land Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis after being impressed by the Manchester City loanee.

Cancelo is on loan at Bayern

Scored against Augsburg on Saturday

Mane wants defender to stay at Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo has been in and out of the Bayern starting XI since arriving on loan in January but impressed in Saturday's 5-3 win over Augsburg. The Portugal international scored on his return to the team, leading Mane to call on Bayern to keep him at the club past the end of the current campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What a player! Today we saw again that Joao is one of the best in the world. So good, really, we are very happy that he is playing for us," he told Sport1. "I would like to see him with us next season. We need exactly the kind of players, for sure!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo's loan deal does include a €70 million (£62m/$76m) purchase option but it's not clear if Bayern will splash out to land the defender. The 28-year-old started life at the Allianz Arena brightly but was then benched for the club's Champions League clash against PSG. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said Cancelo was omitted because he hadn't been training well enough to play.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Julian Nagelsmann's side are back in action in a week's time against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.