Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney reveal the ‘unofficial rule’ about celebrities attending Wrexham games but admit: ‘We don’t have to worry about that anymore’

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons’ co-owners are, due to their work in television and movies, close friends with a number of A-list stars in the United States. Some of those have been invited to take in a match at the Racecourse Ground, with the likes of Will Ferrell, Emma Corrin, Paul Rudd and Charlie Day making the most of those opportunities. Reynolds and McElhenney were, however, initially concerned that famous faces were more of a curse than a blessing, with promotion back to the Football League required in order to convince them that more complimentary tickets can be handed out.

WHAT THEY SAID: McElhenney told the RobRyanRed podcast when asked if more familiar faces are on the way, especially as Wrexham will be spend part of the summer on tour in America: “The good news is we’re playing in Los Angeles, which makes things a lot easier because celebrities don’t like to travel outside of the 30 miles zone, so that’ll be helpful. But also, I think we had an unofficial rule that we didn’t stick to after we lost at Wembley last year in the FA Trophy final. We decided no more celebrities because they were just a bad luck charm. But I guess we don’t have to worry about that anymore.”

Reynolds added: “Yeah, it sort of worked out. Will saw a great game. I know that Emma saw an amazing match as well. Glenn [Howerton] and Charlie and Kaitlin [Olson] saw a great one. Yeah, we’ve had Paul and Joe Russo. They saw just the one to end it. I mean, that was just the most incredible thing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham will hope to put on a show for any special guests in 2023-24 as they return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years, while they are due to take in glamour friendlies against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea before competitive action starts again.

WHAT NEXT? Reynolds and McElhenney will be making more funds available for the next transfer window – having already asked Gareth Bale to come out of retirement and return to his homeland – with recruitment plans being pieced together following a celebratory trip to Las Vegas that allowed everybody to let their hair down.