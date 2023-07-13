'You don't even have to like Ryan Reynolds!' - Hollywood star Hugh Jackman reveals he's a big fan of Welcome to Wrexham

Hugh Jackman revealed himself as a fan of the series 'Welcome to Wrexham' and hailed its impact.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were over the moon after 'Welcome to Wrexham', the documentary series chronicling the Welsh club's journey last season, wasnominated for six Emmy awards. The duo shared their gratitude to fans with a lovely message on Instagram which soon went viral.

Deadpool co-star and Hollywood actor, Jackman, congratulated the pair on the phenomenal success of the docu-series and hailed its content as a "balm for the soul.'

WHAT THEY SAID: "You don’t even have to like @vancityreynolds. @wrexham_afc @wrexhamfx is the people, the town, the heart, the show that is balm for the soul," he wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackman, who is a close friend of Reynolds, is a long-standing Wrexham fan and even congratulated the co-owner during the launch of "Welcome to Wrexham's" trailer. After having watched it, Jackman wrote, "I'm in a puddle of happy tears and covered in chill bumps. I can't wait to watch. I am in love with Wrexham and ... you."

WHAT NEXT? As Wrexham celebrate their off-the-pitch success, Phil Parkinson's troops remain focused on their job at hand as they are set for their pre-season in the United States. They begin their set of friendlies with a match against Chelsea on July 20 at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in the Florida Cup final.