News Matches
Argentina vs Australia

WATCH: Ryan howler gifts Julian Alvarez goal for Argentina against Australia at World Cup 2022

Gill Clark
23:27 GMT+3 03/12/2022
Julian Alvarez World Cup 2022
Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was guilty of a poor mistake which allowed Julian Alvarez to extend Argentina's lead in the last 16.
  • Argentina 1-0 up
  • Ryan makes poor error
  • Julian Alvarez doubles lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Australia goalkeeper Ryan was guilty of a mistake as took a heavy touch from a back pass which allowed Alvarez to nick possession and fire the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0 to Argentina. It was a crucial error, as it gave Argentina a needed cushion with Australia pulling a late goal back in an eventual 2-1 result.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alvarez's goal left Australia with a mountain to climb. Argentina had gone ahead through Lionel Messi's first World Cup knockout goal and had dominated proceedings. Alvarez's second just before the hour mark put Lionel Scaloni's side in charge of the game, and while Australia did score late, it was merely a consolation.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina go on to face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Kuwait English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Kuwait English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Kuwait English)