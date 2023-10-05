Good omen? Ryan Gravenberch matches Champions League winner Milan Baros with Liverpool goal against Union SG

Ryan Gravenberch matched the unique record of Liverpool's Champions League winner Milan Baros with his strike against Union SG.

Gravenberch scored against Union SG

Liverpool won 2-0 with Diogo Jota netting the other

Gravenberch matches unique Baros record

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch midfielder put in an inspired performance for the Reds as they beat Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday. He broke the deadlock, making the most of a mistake from goalkeeper Anthony Moris, which made him the first player to have at least one goal contribution in each of his first three starts for Liverpool in all competitions since Baros in September 2002.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gravenberch provided an assist against LASK in the Europa League campaign opener and repeated his heroics against Leicester City in the EFL Cup in his earlier two starts. This time the midfielder bettered his performance against the Foxes and scored his first Reds goal in what his third start of the season.

His incredible form has helped him match Baros' rare feat. The striker went on to produce 27 goals and 11 assists in 108 Liverpool appearances and was also part of the squad that won the Champions League in Istanbul in the 2005-06 season, defeating Carlo Ancelotti's mighty AC Milan.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Gravenberch will now hope for a Premier League start when Liverpool make a trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Sunday.