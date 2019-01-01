Russia become third team to seal Euro 2020 spot after thrashing Cyprus

Kostas Laifis' first-half red card for Cyprus helped Russia earn a 5-0 win to secure their spot at Euro 2020.

have become the third team to secure their place at after they romped to a 5-0 win away to Cyprus.

Russia needed just a point to seal their qualification and Denis Cheryshev opened the scoring in the ninth minute to set them on their way, before he set up Magomed Ozdoev for the second at GSP Stadium on Sunday.

Any slim hopes of a Cyprus fightback were extinguished in the 27th minute when Kostas Laifis was sent off for a poor foul on Sergey Petrov.

The Russian full-back had to be substituted and the team's official Twitter account posted a photograph showing the wound in his leg.

Petrov and his team-mates can look forward to next year's finals after Russia guaranteed they will finish in the top two of Group I as Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Golovin and Cheryshev added late goals.

, group leaders with maximum points, had already secured their place at the tournament with a 9-0 defeat of San Marino on Thursday.

became the second side to reach the final when they defeated Greece in Group J on Saturday, goals from Jorginho and Federico Bernardeschi helping the team on their way to a 2-0 win and a place at their first major tournament since the 2016 European Championships.

2008 and 2012 champions came within a whisker of wrapping up qualification on Saturday before being denied the chance to confirm a top-two place in their group by a last-minute equalizer from Norway's Joshua King.

Spain looked to have secured their place with a goal from Saul Niguez but the referee gave a penalty with minutes to go after Spain’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga collided with Omar Elabdellaoui.

also missed the chance to seal qualification for the finals when they were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by the in Prague despite taking an early lead through Harry Kane.

The finals will be contested by 24 teams across 13 European cities next summer, with both semi-finals and the final taking place at Wembley.