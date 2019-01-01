Rumours: Sredojevic applies for Warriors job - Zimbabwean reports

The Serbian coach is jobless after recently being sacked by Egyptian giants Zamalek

Former coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has reportedly applied for the vacant post to become the Zimbabwe national team coach.

Zimbabwe are currently with no coach as the interim mandate of Joey Antipas is set to expire at the end of this month.

According to Zimbabwean daily publication The Herald, Sredojevic has applied to coach the Warriors to replace Sunday Chidzambwa who stepped down after the (Afcon) finals in .

The Serbian has national team coaching experience after guiding to the 2017 Afcon tournament as well as a stint with Rwanda.

After being sacked by Egyptian giants at the beginning of December, Sredojevic is currently jobless.

Antipas himself has also submitted his application for the Warriors job while he is currently head coach of Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer League side Chicken Inn.

“A lot of people have encouraged me to apply for the job and, so, I have applied,” Antipas was quoted as saying by The Herald.

“Should l get the job, Zifa will have to talk to my employers [Chicken Inn]. We are sorting out a new deal.

‘‘But, first things first, we will see what goes on.”

Also reported to have thrown his hat to coach the Warriors is ex-Las Palmas coach Manuel Marquez and Dutchman Erol Akbay who was formerly in the books of Zimbabwean giants Highlanders.