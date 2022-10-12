Rudiger posts update after leaving pitch covered in blood during Real Madrid draw

Antonio Rudiger has reassured fans he is okay after worrying pictures of the defender covered in blood emerged after he scored for Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rudiger scored a last minute equaliser against Shakhtar Donetsk to ensure Real Madrid remained undefeated in all competitions this season. The goal came with repercussions however, as the German defender sustained a cut which covered his shirt in blood, causing some distressing scenes.

WHAT HE SAID: In a tweet Rudiger reassured fans he was okay, saying: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. I am okay - thanks for all your messages." He also uploaded an Instagram story saying "We alive" with a picture of his bandaged face and eye.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender moved to Real Madrid as a free agent this summer and has been impressive ever since. He has now scored two goals for Los Blancos, and has helped them go undefeated so far this season, drawing just two games.

WHAT NEXT FOR RUDIGER? Despite being fine by his own admission, Real Madrid will want to take no risks with the defender. Their next match is against rivals Barcelona on October 16 and missing Rudiger would be a big blow for the Spanish champions.