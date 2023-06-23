WATCH: Ruben Neves gets emotional when reflecting on Wolves career as he seals €55m Al-Hilal move

Wolves captain Ruben Neves has completed a €55 million (£47.1m/$59.9m) move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Neves' emotional goodbye to Wolves fans

The midfielder joins Al-Hilal for €55m after six years at Wolves

The 26-year-old set to play in the Saudi Pro League

WHAT HAPPENED? Neves, has long been linked with a move away from the club and his exit has now been confirmed. The captain reflected on his departure in an emotional farewell message thanking the club and its supporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Porto captain is set to join a growing contingent of European stars making the switch to Saudi Arabia. Barcelona were linked with the Portuguese, eyeing him as Sergio Busquets' replacement, but Al-Hilal swooped in for the midfielder. According to reports, the Saudi giants were prompt in their negotiations with the player's agent and the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEVES? The experienced player will be seen competing in the Saudi Pro League next season along with some of the biggest names in world football like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.