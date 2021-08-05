Royal Antwerp confirm $2m signing of USMNT defender Vines

The fullback is now the latest American defender to make the move to Europe

U.S. men's national team defender Sam Vines has signed with Royal Antwerp, the Belgian side confirmed on Thursday.

The fullback departs the Colorado Rapids in a deal worth up to $2 million, according to the Athletic.

Vines recently had a solid summer with the USMNT as he helped the team to lift a trophy at this summer's Gold Cup.

Vines' career so far

Vines, who will sign a three-year deal with the club after completing a medical, made 53 MLS appearances for the Rapids, serving as the team's first-choice left back since the 2019 season.

He originally signed with the club on a Homegrown deal in 2018 after coming up through the Rapids' academy system.

The 22-year-old defender was called up to the USMNT for the first time in January 2020, making his senior debut in a friendly against Costa Rica on February 1 of that year.

Vines appeared in five matches during the Gold Cup, starting four before coming on as a substitute in the final against Mexico.

The latest USMNT fullback abroad

With the move, Vines becomes one of several American fullbacks set to play abroad this season.

Sergino Dest, Reggie Cannon, Antonee Robinson, Bryan Reynolds, Shaq Moore and DeAndre Yedlin are all gearing up for European seasons after being called in for U.S. duty this summer.

Cannon, though, may be the next one on the move, as the former FC Dallas star looks set to leave Boavista this summer for a reported move to Ligue 1.

