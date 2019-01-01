Rossi seeking Man Utd springboard with 'a lot of quality football' left in him

The Italy international finds himself back in familiar surroundings as he works on his fitness and tries to prove that he is worth a calculated gamble

Giuseppe Rossi is determined to use his time back at Manchester United as a window to the world, with there a desire on his part to find another club and prove that he still has “a lot of quality football” left in him.

Having made his professional bow for the Red Devils after stepping out of their youth system, the New Jersey-born frontman finds himself in familiar surroundings at present.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has allowed a former team-mate to join his squad for training, with the injury-ravaged 31-year-old needing to build his fitness before taking on a new challenge.

Rossi believes he will be ready when any interested parties come calling, with it his intention to prolong a career which has seen him scale the highs of international football with Italy, but also experience the lows of regular spells on the sidelines.

“Of course! I’ve been ready for a while,” he told United’s official website on his plans to get back into competitive action.

“Unfortunately, it’s been four or five months when I haven’t had a team but I’m just eager to get back.”

Rossi, who was released by Genoa in the summer of 2018, added: “I’m just waiting and seeing, taking it day by day and enjoying my training sessions with the guys.

“Like I said, I’ll take it day by day and see what happens but hopefully something good comes along.

“I’m still young, I’m still young! I’ve got a lot of quality football in me and I came here to show it.”

Goal-getters are always of interest to those who find themselves short of an attacking spark, and being a free agent during the January transfer window could work in Rossi’s favour.

He said: “I don’t know if there are a lot of teams that need strikers but this is a moment when many transfers happen, obviously in January, and we’ll just see.

“I’m still focused on what I’ve got to do and that’s playing football.”

Any side that snaps up Rossi would be acquiring a forward with over 120 club efforts to his name and seven strikes in 30 outings for Italy.

Article continues below

That ability could prove useful to any number of teams, while vital experience can also be passed on to those working around him.

“I mean I had a long career. I’ve had a lot of ups and a few downs, unfortunately, with these injuries. Whatever I can give back to the game to the young ones is always something I like to do,” added Rossi.

“Whether I will always be available to do that, as I’m obviously focused on my game and trying to be better in my game. Hopefully, I’ll be good enough for any team I will be playing for in the future.”