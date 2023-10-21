Rose Lavelle is back! USWNT star returns from knee injury & makes key contribution as Megan Rapinoe's OL Reign snatch NWSL playoff victory over Angel City FC

USWNT star Rose Lavelle returned to action after having suffered a knee injury early last month.

Lavelle returns from injury

OL reign win 1-0 over Angel City

Qualify for semis against San Diego Wave

WHAT HAPPENED? As OL Reign snatched victory at the death against Angel City FC in the NWSL quarterfinals, Lavelle entered the game in the 64th minute. She marked her first minutes since September 3 for the side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT star has returned to the fold in perfect time for OL Reign coach Laura Harvey as the club looks to win the NWSL having now progressed to the semifinals.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Lavelle may not yet be ready to start in the semifinal when Megan Rapinoe's side take on San Diego Wave away on November 5.