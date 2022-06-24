'My mind was made up' - Rooney quits Derby amid ownership uncertainty

The manager determined the club need "fresh energy" in the dugout

Wayne Rooney announced on Friday that he has quit his post as Derby County's manager.

The England coach's decision comes amid continued uncertainty at the club.

Derby are in administration and were just relegated to League One after being docked a total of 21 points last term due to their financial woes. They're currently looking for a new ownership group.

What did Rooney say about the decision?

"Over the course of the summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County," Rooney said.

"Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up.

"My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge."

Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first team manager with immediate effect.#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) June 24, 2022

He added: "Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months. I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.

"Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club. To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future."