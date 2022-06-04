Ronaldo wins Man Utd Player of the Year award but loses out to De Gea in team-mates' vote

The Portuguese has claimed the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, which is voted for by supporters of the club

Cristiano Ronaldo has won Manchester United's Player of the Year award, although he did lose out to David De Gea in the voting for the club's Players' Player of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Portuguese enjoyed a productive first season back at Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, with 18 of them coming in the Premier League.

Indeed, he finished behind only Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot in England's top flight and has expressed his determination to help United win trophies in the 2022-23 season.

Who decides the Man Utd Player of the Year?

The Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award is voted for by the club's supporters across the globe.

Fans were invited to vote for the player they felt deserved the award, with Ronaldo ultimately receiving 60% of the total number of votes.

De Gea finished second in the voting, with 29%, while Fred with 2%.

Ronaldo is also in with a chance of winning the PFA Player of the Year award, where he's been nominated alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.

Who are the last 10 winners of the Man Utd Player of the Year?

This is the fourth time that Ronaldo has claimed the Player of the Year award at United, having previously won it in 2003-04, 2006-07 and 2007-08, the season that saw the Red Devils win the Champions League.

De Gea has also won the award four times - and three times in a row between 2013 and 2016 - and players from Portugal have dominated for the last three seasons, with Bruno Fernandes claiming the accolade in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera, Robin van Persie and Antonio Valencia have also claimed the award once each over the past 10 years.

Year Award winner 2011-12 Antonio Valencia 2012-13 Robin van Persie 2013-14 David De Gea 2014-15 David De Gea 2015-16 David De Gea 2016-17 Ander Herrera 2017-18 David De Gea 2018-19 Luke Shaw 2019-20 Bruno Fernandes 2020-21 Bruno Fernandes 2021-22 Cristiano Ronaldo

What award has De Gea won this season?

While Ronaldo was successful in the voting for United's Player of the Year award, he missed out on the gong that is voted for by his team-mates.

Indeed, United's Players' Player of the Year award was claimed by De Gea for the 2021-22 campaign, the fourth time he has earned that recognition in his career.

Last year's winner of the accolade, meanwhile, was Luke Shaw.

