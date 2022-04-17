Ronaldo vs Messi debate rages on as Aguero responds to Man Utd starlet Garnacho's GOAT post

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has stirred some debate online after hailing Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player in the history of the game.

Ronaldo scored three times to lead the Red Devils to victory in a crucial clash against Norwich on Saturday. Ralf Rangnick's side are pushing for a top four finish in the Premier League and their hopes of doing so were boosted by Saturday's victory.

After the game, Garnacho took to social media to praise his club team-mate, but his assertion prompted some critical replies, not least from compatriot Sergio Aguero.

Aguero rebukes Garnacho over Ronaldo 'GOAT' claim

The Argentina youngster described Ronaldo as "the greatest of all time" in the aftermath of his match-winning hat-trick against the Canaries.

The claim did not go unnoticed back home in Argentina, as his compatriots chipped in to insist that Paris Saint-Germain hero Lionel Messi is actually the GOAT.

Ex-Manchester City and Barcelona striker Aguero was among the notable commenters, telling Garnacho he only thinks Ronaldo is the greatest because he has not had the luxury of playing alongside Messi.

"Only because you still haven’t played with the best yet," went Aguero's rebuke, as the former Barcelona striker also tagged Messi in the comment.

Did Ronaldo give Garnacho his hat-trick match ball?

Fans speculated that Ronaldo gifted his match ball to Garnacho in a "classy" gesture, as the attacker handed the ball to the youngster.

However, it appears that the Argentine merely carried it off the field for the veteran goalscorer.

Ronaldo or Messi? Who is the GOAT?

Here are the stats.

