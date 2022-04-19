Ronaldo to miss Man Utd's meeting with Liverpool following death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Tuesday night following the death of his baby son.

Ronaldo made the heartbreaking announcement via his official Instagram account on Monday, during which he also revealed the birth of a baby girl with his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

The couple had been expecting twins, but asked for privacy after the tragic loss and United have now granted Ronaldo a period of compassionate leave.

What's been said?

Ronaldo, who has scored 21 goals for the Red Devils since returning to the club from Juventus last summer, won't be in Ralf Rangnick's squad for their trip to Anfield.

The club have released a statement confirming the news, which reads: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

