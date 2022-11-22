WATCH: Ronaldo 'SIUUU' waxwork revealed as superstar takes over New York's Times Square

A new waxwork of Man Utd and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled in New York in time for the World Cup.

New waxwork unveiled

Shows Ronaldo's famous celebration

Star set to play in World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? A new waxwork sculpture of Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled in New York's Times Square ahead of Portugal's first game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The wax figure shows Ronaldo in his green and red national team kit, posing in his famous “Siuuu” goal celebration.

Madame Tussauds produced a new Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture and it was revealed in New York’s Times Square like this. 🇵🇹



“Siuuuuu” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ul8qY83BjI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 22, 2022

A Cristiano Ronaldo wax statue has been unveiled in New York's Times Square ahead of the World Cup 👀



(via fernyc_photographer/TT) pic.twitter.com/UUHOO5J46o — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is currently at the World Cup with Portugal and will be hoping to pull out his goal celebration for the national team once more. The forward has endured a frustrating season so far domestically and is facing an uncertain future after criticising club side Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview before the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward will take on Ghana with his Portugal side in the World Cup on Thursday in Qatar.