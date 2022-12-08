'The boy did the impossible' - Ronaldo sends injured Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus stirring motivational message amid online 'hate speech'

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has sent his support to compatriot Gabriel Jesus after the striker suffered a knee injury at the World Cup.

Jesus ruled out of World Cup

Undergoes knee surgery

Receives support from Ronaldo

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's Jesus is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury at World Cup 2022 that has forced the striker to go under the knife. Ronaldo, who suffered multiple knee injuries during his own career, has sent a message of support to his compatriot and urged Jesus to ignore any detractors.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We can’t control what others will say, and will live in dark times of normalisation of hate speech. But we can filter what comes into our ears. Let your self-image, Gabriel Jesus, not be based on what others say. May you never forget where you came from because the boy who had the dream of being a player didn’t take an easy path, full of opportunities and privileges," he wrote on Instagram. "The boy did the impossible. The ‘impossible’ extraordinary. He left the Peri Garden to conquer the world. He won several titles, was scorer, Copa America champion and decisive in the first achievement of the Tite era. Olympic champion, fundamental in Brazil’s Gold."

AND THAT'S MORE: Ronaldo also highlighted the Arsenal No.9's many achievements in his career so far and wished him well as he bids to return to full fitness.

''He’s the Brazilian with the highest averaging goals in Premier League history. While many insist on comparing trajectories to disqualify an athlete, I’m here today to remind you that your story is unique. You came to the national team with a lot of merit and I hope you still shine bright with your football," he added. "May you overcome what needs to be overcome, may you face what needs to be faced, may you continue to believe in your dreams because they are the ones that brought you here. Get well soon!''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus has now started on his recovery process and will be hoping to get back to action as soon as possible. The striker has scored five goals and picked up six assists for Arsenal following his summer move from Manchester City, helping fire the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table before the World Cup.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao face Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday. The winners will go on to face Argentina or the Netherlands in the semis.