Cristiano Ronaldo set to return to Juventus training on Tuesday

The forward spent most of the last two months of inactivity on his home island of Madeira before returning to Italy and undergoing a quarantine period

will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back into the fold on Tuesday as the striker returns to training.

The former and star left shortly after was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His home island of Madeira hosted him for much of the past two months spend in lockdown, with Ronaldo first staying at the family home in Funchal in order to tend to his mother before moving on to his villa in Canical.

On May 5, however, he returned to Turin, where he was obliged to spend 14 days in quarantine in order to comply with national security measures designed to prevent further spread of the illness.

That period will be completed on Monday, leaving the forward free to rejoin his colleagues on the training ground.

Practices at Juventus began on an individual level last week, with players strictly observing social distancing measures in this first step towards restarting activities in the nation.

Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte this weekend cleared Serie A clubs to return to group training on Monday, while making clear that further guarantees would be needed before competitive football could resume.

June 13 has been mentioned as a possible return date for Serie A, although much will depend on the results of routine testing all clubs will be carrying out in order to ensure their squads remain free of the virus.

On Saturday Inter confirmed in a statement that "all of the results from Friday's medical tests on the club's players, coaching staff, management staff and the remainder of the team group have returned as negative."

However the news at was not so positive, with the club revealing that two unnamed players had returned positive tests and will now have to undergo isolation.

"At the end of the exams, all the members of the team group tested negative for the two swabs for Covid-19 performed within 24 hours, except for two players who tested positive for the first swab and negative for the second," read a club statement.

"The athletes – both in excellent physical and asymptomatic conditions – were however placed in immediate isolation and the team will constantly monitor them."