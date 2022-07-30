Ronaldo posts smiling Man Utd training picture amid swirling transfer rumours

The Red Devils star is back in training with his team-mates ahead of a friendly against Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo is back smiling in training at Manchester United. The Portuguese star has been absent from the squad for the majority of their pre-season preparations, having been granted time off by the club to deal with a family issue.

The attacker, who has told the Old Trafford side that he wants to leave before the end of the transfer window, returned to the team this weekend and revealed that he would take part in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

What is the latest on Ronaldo?

The 37-year-old has given an indication that he is happy to be back with the team.

He posted an image from the club's training centre of him smiling alongside some of his team-mates.

"Working in progress," the caption read.

Who is the GOAT? Diego Maradona

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Pele 6087 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is the GOAT? 5% Diego Maradona

49% Cristiano Ronaldo

38% Lionel Messi

7% Pele 6087 Votes

Will Ronaldo leave Man Utd?

Despite Ronaldo's declaration that he wants a summer transfer, he returned to the club's training ground this week with agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his situation.

United do not want to sell their star player, though, and new coach Erik ten Hag said recently that he could still extend his stay as there is an option to add another year to his contract.

“Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead," he said.