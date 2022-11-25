‘Ronaldo can still play at the very top’ – Man City star Bernardo Silva discusses next move for ex-Man Utd ace

Cristiano Ronaldo may have severed ties with Manchester United, but Bernardo Silva says the Portuguese can 'still play at the very top'.

All-time great has left Old Trafford as free agent

Various landing spots being speculated on

Is looking to catch the eye at 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner proved as much in his first outing since seeing his contract at Old Trafford torn up, with a player-of-the-match performance for his country against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup as history was made as the first man to score in five finals. A big decision on his club future now lies in store, but Manchester City playmaker Silva expects his illustrious countryman to thrive wherever he ends up.

WHAT THEY SAID: Silva has told reporters: “We are happy to know that we can still count on Cristiano – not just the goal but he worked a lot for the team. What he does now is his decision and the decision of whoever it is who offers him a contract. I think he can still play at the very top. It depends on what Ronaldo wants. I don’t know what he wants for his life. He has to speak with his family and decide for himself, right? I support his decision in terms of it’s his decision. He’s my team-mate in Portugal – if he’s happy, we’re happy. He’s been fine, he’s been great.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Various landing spots have been speculated on for Ronaldo after becoming a free agent, with plenty of rumours to suggest that he could head to Saudi Arabia or America if no suitor is found in England and a return to his roots at Sporting is passed up.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? For now, Ronaldo is fully focused on international matters, with Portugal having opened their campaign at Qatar 2022 with a 3-2 victory over Ghana. A clash with Uruguay is next up for them on Monday.