Ronaldo on the hunt for more silverware in second Juventus season

The Portugal front man is targeting a bigger trophy haul next season after missing out on the Champions League and Coppa Italia last time out

Cristiano Ronaldo will do everything in his power to ensure next season is one to remember for after a mixed first campaign in Turin following his move from .

The Portuguese forward won the title in 2018/19 and was named the division's Player of the Year after scoring 21 times and setting up a further eight goals for his team-mates.

He could not inspire his side to glory in the as Juve exited the competition at the hands of in the quarter-finals – although his hat-trick knocked out a round earlier - while Juve also crashed out of the to at the same stage.

Ronaldo, enjoying an extended break at home in Madeira before heading back to Juventus for pre-season training, has now set his sights on adding more silverware to his collection following 's collection of the inaugural Nations League crown.

"I am proud to be here [in Madeira], to see my family. I will stop here for the next two days," he told O Jogo.

"I am always ready for a great season. The goal is to always give the maximum to try to win trophies."

The 34-year-old faces a challenge to achieve his goal next season, with Juve coming off the back of a period of upheaval this summer after the departure of manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian was replaced by former and manager Maurizio Sarri, who lifted the with the Blues last season as well as reaching the final.

The Old Lady have remained true to form in recent years and acted fast in the transfer market to bring in three free transfers.

Midfield duo Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot joining the club alongside Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon, who returns after a year with to add to his 509 appearances for the club.

Juventus are set to take on last season’s Champions League finalists in their first pre-season friendly on July 21 before meeting , K-League All Stars and Atletico Madrid to round off their campaign.