Revealed: Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane and the footballing legends who voted for Jude Bellingham in the 2023 Kopa Trophy award

A host of footballing legends including Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane voted for Jude Bellingham to fire him to the 2023 Kopa Trophy award.

Bellingham was voted as the best U21 player

Several icons voted him the best

Messi however chose otherwise

WHAT HAPPENED? The English midfielder sealed a move to Real Madrid for a staggering €131 million (£114m/$138m) including add-ons following a successful season with Borussia Dortmund in which he scored 14 goals in 42 matches. Additionally, he was an integral part of Gareth Southgate's team in Qatar 2022, helping the England national team to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

His incredible performances did not go unnoticed and was recognised as the best U21 player of the 2022-23 campaign at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. He emerged as the first pick of several former Golden Ball winners including legends like Ronaldo, Zidane, Ronaldinho, Luka Modric, Luis Figo and others.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jamal Musiala came close as the teenager had been in incredible form for Bayern Munich. He won the Bundesliga and the DFL Supercup with the Bavarians scoring 16 goals and an equal number of assists in 47 appearances.

Lionel Messi, the record Ballon d'Or winner with eight victories, cast his vote in his favour along with other legends like Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Jean-Pierre Papin, and Gianni Rivera.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham has been firing on all cylinders for his new club scoring 13 goals in just as many games. He will be back in action against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening. Whereas, Musiala will look to shine in the Der Klassiker against Dortmund on Saturday.