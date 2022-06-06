Watch: Ronaldo's mum moved to tears as Portugal star extends international scoring record vs Switzerland

The Manchester United forward helped his country to a comfortable victory in their latest UEFA Nations League game

Cristiano Ronaldo's mum was moved to tears as she watched the Portugal star extend his international scoring record with a brace against Switzerland.

Portugal followed up a 1-1 draw in their Nations League opener against Spain by beating Switzerland 4-0 at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored his 116th and 117th goals for his country in the clash, moving even further clear of Iran's Ali Daei as the highest-scoring player in the history of international men's football, prompting an emotional reaction from his mother Maria Dolores in the stands.

Watch: Ronaldo scores twice to move his mother to tears

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota combined brilliantly before the latter set up Ronaldo to score his first, with the Manchester United forward firing an unstoppable first time shot into the far corner.

Ms Dolores was visibly emotional after the forward appeared to celebrate by pointing in her direction, and he repeated the trick to double his scoring account after being teed up by Jota again just four minutes later.

🇵🇹 SIIUUUUUU



Fernandes ➡ Jota ➡ Ronaldo



The @ManUtd forward now has 116 international goals! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gYY1XPuyMQ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 5, 2022

Make that 117 international goals. 🔥



Cristiano Ronaldo is 𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚! 💥 pic.twitter.com/opyvr3N2fT — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 5, 2022

A Ronaldo brace powered Portugal to a 4-0 win over Switzerland! 🇵🇹



Relive all the goals in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9H9dtwm22d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2022

