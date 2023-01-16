Ronaldo vs Messi is a go! CR7 set to captain Saudi All-Star XI in friendly against Leo's PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo has been confirmed as the captain for a Saudi All-Star XI that will take on PSG in a friendly match on January 19.

Ronaldo presented with captain's armband

Saudi All-Star XI will take on PSG

Fans get another Ronaldo vs Messi clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's friendly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have been named in the Saudi All-Star XI squad as reported by Saudi outlet News 50 and has further been confirmed as the captain for the friendly, leading out a squad comprised of a mixture of Al Hilal and Al Nassr players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news of his captaincy was confirmed in a tweet posted from the account of Turki Al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabia's current chairman of general authority for entertainment, where a video was attached showing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner receiving the armband and his shirt for Thursday's friendly.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The friendly on Thursday will be the first time Messi and Ronaldo have faced off since the 37-year-old left European football for the Middle East, and for the first time since December 2020, when Ronaldo was on the winning side as Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has penned a deal until 2025, meaning Thursday's friendly could well be the last time himself and Messi are pitted against one another - that is if Al-Hilal are unable to tempt Messi to Saudi Arabia.