Ronaldo tips Mbappe to be 'number one' & reacts to Real Madrid transfer rumours

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo has tipped Paris Saint-Germain talisman Kylian Mbappe to become the "number one" player in world football, while he also reacted to the rumours linking the Frenchman with a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe has already achieved so much in his career despite only turning 23 in December, winning Ligue 1 titles at both Monaco and PSG while also becoming a World Cup winner at international level with France.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have led the way as the standout players of their generation over the last 15 years, but the latter's namesake thinks Mbappe is well on his way to reaching the same status in his own era.

What's been said?

Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or twice during a glittering career that saw him take in successful spells at Inter, Barcelona and Real Madrid while also lifting the 2002 World Cup.

The Brazilian is jealous of the financial rewards players in the modern era receive compared to when he was in his prime, but admits that stars like Mbappe are deserving of the extra compensation for their excellence.

"He is very strong, he has that speed and coolness in front of goal that will lead him to be number one," Ronaldo said on Christian Vieri's Twitch channel Bobo TV.

"And I have read the news that he will go to Real Madrid and earn 50 million [euros] a year. We were part of the wrong generation!

"The football industry is growing so much that it's only fair that the stars receive more and more money. If it's like that today, it's because there were players who inspired them, like we did."

Will Mbappe join Madrid in the summer?

Mbappe was the subject of three mega-money bids from Real Madrid last summer, the last of which reportedly exceeded the €200 million (£167m/$226m) mark.

PSG refused to sanction the striker's departure, but he revealed at the start of the season that he had pushed for the move due to a desire to take on a new challenge away from France.

Mbappe is now only five months away from his contract expiration date and Madrid are expected to snap him up when he becomes a free agent.

However, the France international has also left the door open to potentially extending his stay at Parc des Princes, as he told Amazon Prime when quizzed on his future in December: "I don't know. Today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I'll be playing for a big club.

"At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But, well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it."

