Ronaldo insists Solskjaer did a 'good job' at Man Utd and needed more time as manager

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted to Piers Morgan that he was fond of the old Manchester United manager, who he felt needed more time at the helm.

Part 1 of interview released Wednesday

Ronaldo recalled his time with Solskjaer fondly

Portuguese feels Norwegian deserved more time

WHAT HAPPENED? In yet another snippet from the now infamous interview Ronaldo took with Morgan's TalkTV, the first part of which aired on Wednesday night, the United forward revealed that he "loved" his old manager, who he considers to be a "good person". In stark contrast to his scathing review of Ralf Rangnick's time in Manchester, the 37-year-old defended Solskjaer's record and said he was glad to get the chance to work with his former team-mate again.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I love Solskjaer," Ronaldo proclaimed. "I think he was a top person, because what I keep inside my heart, it's the heart of the persons. And Ole for me, is a top person… It's hard. It's hard to assume [the role] after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job for sure.

“You need much more time. But I never doubt that you're going to be a good coach in the future. But it was a good experience. I was, I was so pleased to work with him even for a short period.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The interview has caused a stir both at club and international level. While United reportedly seek legal advice, Portugal captain Ronaldo was greeted in Qatar first with an awkward handshake from Bruno Fernandes, before being practically ignored by Joao Cancelo in training. Whether it affects his chances at the World Cup is up for debate, but it seems likely that the forward doesn't have a future in Manchester.

DID YOU KNOW? Solskjaer's record of 91 wins from 168 games in charge of United is the second best of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, behind only Jose Mourinho - who boasted a win percentage of 58.3. The Norwegian was, however, unable to deliver any silverware in his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Despite all the noise circulating around him at the moment, Ronaldo and Portugal will continue their World Cup preparations for their match against Ghana next Thursday.