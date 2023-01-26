'Ronaldo is the GOAT' - Ex-Man Utd striker Ighalo addresses Al-Nassr mega signing's threat to Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal striker Odion Ighalo has described Cristiano Ronaldo as the "GOAT" while addressing Al-Nassr's mega move for the ex-Manchester United star.

Ronaldo made Al-Nassr debut on Sunday

Ex-Man Utd star Ighalo plays for Al-Hilal

Striker full of respect for the "GOAT"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward captained his new side against Al-Ettifaq and played the full 90 minutes but failed to get on the scoresheet, as a 31st-minute strike from Anderson Talisca secured a 1-0 win for Al-Nassr. Ighalo, who took in a loan spell at Manchester United before Ronaldo's return to the club, won't face the 37-year-old with Al-Hilal until May 3, but the Nigeria international is already relishing the idea of sharing the stage with one of his idols.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Ronaldo is a legend. He is the best, for me, is the GOAT,” Ighalo told Oma Sports TV. “I have too much respect for him, admiration for him. He is going to play for his own team and he will score goals and me, I am going to play for my own team and I will score goals. So we will see how it goes. I wish him all the best in Al-Nassr, then I will do my job for Al-Hilal and we will see at the end of the season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is tight at the top of Saudi's top flight, with just six points separating first and fifth place. Al-Nassr currently sit one point ahead of Al-Hilal in second with a game in hand, meaning they are in line to win their first league title since 2018-19. The Saudi outfit will hope this can be the first of many trophies with the Portugal star leading the line, after they revealed their expectations for Ronaldo to retire at the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Fresh from his debut last weekend, the 37-year-old is in line to feature in Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup match away to Al-Ittihad on Thursday.