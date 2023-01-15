'Ronaldo doesn't realise he's not 25 years old' - Cantona urges Portuguese to learn lessons from Ibrahimovic & Giggs

Eric Cantona has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to realise that he is not a 25 and needs to follow the examples of Zlatan Ibrahomivc and Ryan Giggs.

Ronaldo must accept he is not 25

Follow Giggs and Ibrahimovic

Left Manchester United and joined Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United legend stated that the Portuguese superstar should accept his age and act accordingly. He also suggested that Ronaldo must follow the examples of players like Ibrahimovic, Giggs and Paolo Maldini, who stayed back at their respective clubs like AC Milan and Manchester United to help young players despite not getting guaranteed game time towards the end of their respective careers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Calciomercato.com, Cantona said: "There are two types of veterans: those who want to play every game because they still think they’re 25 and those who realise they’re not 25 and are here to help young players, they know they won’t play every game, but they’re aware that they’ll have their moment.

“There are players who help new players: Ibrahimovic still does it with Milan, Ryan Giggs or Maldini himself when he was at Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t realise he’s not 25 years old. He’s already older and doesn’t know that, instead of being unhappy about not having played all the time, he should accept the situation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cristiano Ronaldo had multiple fallouts with his former club Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag after he was not included in their first XI on a regular basis. The Portugal captain eventually parted ways with the Red Devils by mutual consent and then joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese international is currently serving a two-match suspension which the English FA had imposed on him for breaking an Everton fan's phone in April. He will be available for selection in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League tie on January 22 against Al Ettifaq.