Ronaldo contract extension 'not on the agenda' for Juventus right now, says Paratici

A potential contract extension for Cristiano Ronaldo is "not on the agenda" for Juventus right now, says the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Ronaldo completed a £100 million ($139m) move to Juve from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, signing a bumper four-year deal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has fired the Italian giants to back-to-back Serie A titles since then, but has yet to be offered fresh terms, and Paratici admits that the club are not in a rush to open talks over a renewal.

Asked to address speculation over Ronaldo's future following the Bianconeri's Champions League exit on Tuesday, Paratici told Sky Italia: "Fortunately, there's a year left on his contract; we have time eventually to discuss it with him.

"Let's just say it's not on the agenda right now."

Paratici added: "Cristiano has his career in his hands. Always with these great players you know that when they decide to end their experience with one team and move on to another experience, it's they who decide, and you have to respect that decision.

"We have to consider how he will feel in order to continue or not once his contract expires."

Could Ronaldo leave Turin this summer?

Juve initially decided to bring Ronaldo to the Allianz Stadium in a bid to increase their chances of winning their first Champions League crown since 1995-96.

However, the Serie A champions were knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals in the Portuguese forward's first season and suffered a surprise last-16 exit at the hands of Lyon last term.

Porto upset Andrea Pirlo's side at the same stage this time around, with Ronaldo failing to score in either leg as the Primeira Liga outfit progressed on away goals after the aggregate scoreline finished 4-4.

Ronaldo's wages take up a huge chunk of Juve's annual outgoings and, after posting losses of €113.7m (£98m/$135m) in the first six months of the 2020-21 campaign, they may be forced to listen to offers for a prized asset amid the continued loss of matchday revenue caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Ronaldo's overall record at Juve

Although Ronaldo has been unable to inspire Juve to European glory since his arrival in Turin, he has still managed to score 14 goals in 23 Champions League games, increasing his all-time record tally in the competition to 134.

The Portugal international has also hit 84 goals in 98 domestic outings, including 78 in Serie A - winning four major trophies in total while also recording 22 assists.

