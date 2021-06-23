Ronaldo becomes all-time combined top scorer in World Cup and European Championship history

The 36-year-old set yet another record with his first-half penalty against France at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time top scorer in the World Cup and European Championship combined.

The Portugal star scored twice against France from the penalty spot in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Euro 2020, marking his 20th and 21st goals in the two tournaments.

His first goal broke the record previously held by ex-Germany star Miroslav Klose, who netted 19 times combined in the World Cup and European Championship.

How did Ronaldo top Klose's record?

Midway through the first half Joao Moutinho whipped a free-kick into the France box, with Hugo Lloris coming out to punch away but instead making contact with Danilo's head.

The referee showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot after the French goalkeeper left the Portugal midfielder on the floor.

Ronaldo stepped up from the penalty spot and sent Lloris the wrong way to give Portugal the lead.

20 - Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first European player in World Cup and European Championship history to score a combined 20 goals across the two competitions. Greatest. #POR #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/UX7rWGZMyJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2021

The 36-year-old netted from the spot yet again in the second half after his cross was blocked by Jules Kounde's arm in the box, with the strike levelling the match at 2-2.

The brace meant Ronaldo scored five times at the Euro 2020 group stage, the most by a player in the group stage at the tournament since Michel Platini scored seven times in 1984.



Article continues below

Ronaldo ties Ali Daei's record

Ronaldo's goals also meant he has reached 109 with Portugal, which tied him with Ali Daei at the top of the all-time men's international goalscorer chart.

The former Iran star netted 109 international goals in an international career that took place between 1993 and 2006.

Further reading