Ronaldo arrives for first full day of Man Utd training ahead of possible debut against Newcastle

The veteran was spotted at the Red Devils' Carrington base on Wednesday as he steps up preparations for a first Premier League game in over a decade

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived for his first full day of training with Manchester United, as the Portuguese star eyes a prospective second debut against Newcastle United this weekend.

The veteran forward was spotted at the Red Devils' Carrington base on Wednesday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side step up preparations ahead of the end of the September international break.

Ronaldo returned early from Portugal duty, due to suspension, allowing him to bed in with his old club sooner than expected after completing mandatory quarantine to enter the United Kingdom.

Has Ronaldo trained with Man Utd yet?

While this is Ronaldo's first true day of action with the Red Devils, he has already partaken in some light sessions, having first met up with the squad on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was confirmed to have arrived at Carrington after the club posted an image of him with former teammate-turned-coach Solskjaer.

Later on, they released a gallery of images, showing him partaking in initial drills with members of the Red Devils' senior squad, itself gearing back up for the return of their international faces.

Will Ronaldo make his Man Utd debut against Newcastle?

Against Steve Bruce's Magpies, Ronaldo could well be in line to start from the off - and is very likely to at least make the bench if he does not lead the line at Old Trafford.

Expectations for his return remain sky high - and having been able to skip out on the last two games of his country's international break, match fitness should not be an issue for the veteran.

But until Solskjaer holds his pre-match press conference, there will be no official confirmation on whether Ronaldo will start against the visitors from Tyneside.

How will Man Utd line up against Newcastle?

If Ronaldo is handed his first United start for over a decade, there is a strong chance that he could lead the attack in the number nine position as a standout striker, a role he has since grown familiar to.

Article continues below

That would see him at the spearhead of a wing pair that could consist of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, with Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes directly behind him.

It seems unlikely that if Ronaldo makes the first-choice XI, he would fill another spot, though there is the possibility that Solskjaer could field a two-man strikeforce and add Edinson Cavani up front too.

Further reading