Ronaldinho released from Paraguayan prison on house arrest after 32-day stay

The duo were arrested in early March on charges of using false passports to enter the country

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been released from prison in and placed under house arrest, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The pair were arrested in early March after allegedly using a false passport to enter the country.

After spending 32 days in prison, judge Gustavo Amarilla has decided that the duo can live in a hotel in Asuncion while they await trial on their charges.

More teams

Lawyers for Ronaldinho and Assis have posted a $1.6 million bail on behalf of their clients, after a bail application was previously denied because authorities deemed the pair to be a flight risk.

Ronaldinho and Assis were detained after producing the documents when entering Paraguay, having traveled to the country to take part in a number of promotional events.

Instead the duo ended up inside the maximum security Agrupacion Especializada prison after being arrested at the Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguay.

Article continues below

"The Attorney General's office issued a warrant for their arrest, charged the player Ronaldinho with using a public document with false content and requested preventative detention," the Ministry of Interior of Paraguay said in a statement.

Ronaldinho's lawyers have argued that their client had been given the Paraguayan passport as a gift from a local sponsor, and was unaware he was doing anything wrong by using it.

More to follow...