Romelu Lukaku offered Chelsea lifeline! Inter loanee will be asked whether he wants to fight for Blues future under Mauricio Pochettino

Romelu Lukaku will be asked if he wishes to try and revive his Chelsea career under incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea close to appointing Pochettino

Lukaku will be offered chance to return to squad

But other sales expected by Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are close to confirming former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent successor to Graham Potter, although Frank Lampard is set to remain in interim charge at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season. According to the Telegraph, attention is now turning to which Chelsea players could thrive under the Argentine, and it's said that Lukaku will be offered the opportunity to reignite his stagnating career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku was signed for a whopping £97.5 million ($120.9m) from Inter in 2021, but endured a nightmare return to the club he previously spent time at between 2011 and 2014. He managed just eight goals in 26 Premier League games, fell out with Thomas Tuchel and irritated supporters with an infamous interview in which he admitted that he regretted leaving Italy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku returned to Inter on loan last summer, but the Nerazzurri have no interest in making the switch permanent as he has scored just five times in Serie A this season. However, Pochettino may favour reintegrating him into the squad once he takes over at Chelsea.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Although Lukaku may have a future with the Blues, Chelsea are going to have to sell some players this season after spending a combined £600 million ($744m) over the past two transfer windows and still missing out on Champions League qualification. Mason Mount heads up a long list of stars who have been linked with a move away from the club in the summer.