‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ - Solskjaer calls for patience at Man Utd

The Norwegian has urged supporters to understand that the Red Devils rebuilding project is going to take some time

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for patience at , stating that 'Rome wasn't built in a day' as the club works towards returning to challenging for top titles.

The manager has found victories hard to come by since his appointment as permanent boss in March, after winning 14 out of his 19 matches while serving as the temporary boss of the club.

And after losing at West Ham last weekend, it is now nine away games without a win, with the last victory on the road coming against in last season’s .

But, despite a disappointing start to the season, Solskjaer believes he is building a squad for the future.

Speaking to Sky Sports , the Norwegian said: “Of course, we've hit a few bumps in the road, I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job.

“Rome wasn't built in a day. We need time, and the attitude of the boys has been great. It's step after step after step.

"We've been one of the more solid teams defensively, if you look at how little we've conceded in chances.”

United currently sit 11th in the Premier League after two wins, two draws and two losses in their first six games. They boast the third-best defensive record this season, behind only and Leicester, though they have scored just eight goals from their six games.

"The next bit now is moving forward up the pitch," Solskjaer added.

United's summer business saw only one attacking player signed in Daniel James, but the manager is happy with the added solidity provided by defensive acquisitions Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the pair providing a strong foundation on which to build going forward.

"If you look at Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] and Dan [James], 21-year-olds, they're coming in and doing a good job," said Solskjaer.

"We're not expecting them to be leaders, but they'll have longevity, and they'll stay in the club and the team for many, many years.

"Harry [Maguire] is a different player; he was the one centre-back we wanted, and the one we felt was the missing jigsaw in that defence.

“He was for now and the future, because he's only 26. I'm delighted with those three, both for now, and for the future.

“It's not just signing players for the sake of it, you have to sign the right ones."

United are now on a run of one victory in five league matches, with just four wins in 15 games.

They host in the Premier League on Monday night, before a busy October which sees them play Liverpool and in the league and respectively, along with trips to AZ and Partizan in the .