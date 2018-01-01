Romain Saiss opens Premier League goal account as Wolves hold Fulham

The Morocco international helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s men from conceding a second straight defeat with his maiden effort in the English top-flight

Romain Saiss scored his first Premier League goal in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-1 draw against Fulham.

The Moroccan midfielder struck late to cancel out Ryan Sessegnon’s opener as the visitors avoided a second consecutive loss.

The 28-year-old fired Wolves levelled with his effort five minutes from regular time to ensure that both teams share the spoils at the Craven Cottage.

Saiss, on his eighth English top-flight appearance, was in action for the entire duration of the game but was shown a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Romain Saiss loves a goal on Boxing Day.



🇲🇦👌 pic.twitter.com/JmWNleCLmz — Wolves (@Wolves) December 26, 2018

He was also on target in last year’s Boxing Day when Millwall held Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-2 draw.