Roma sign Smalling on season-long loan from Man Utd

The England international becomes Roma's eighth signing of the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Red Devils

have signed defender Chris Smalling on a season-long loan from .

The 29-year-old flew to the Italian capital early on Friday to undergo a medical and finalise the move.

The Italian side will pay a €3 million (£2.7m/$3.2m) loan fee for Smalling, who has been handed the number six shirt by The Giallorossi.

“This is the perfect opportunity for me,” Smalling told Roma's website.

“The chance to experience a new league, with a big team that has got big aspirations is exactly what I needed.

"Hopefully I can hit the ground running. I’m looking forward to joining up with my teammates.”

Smalling had spent more than a decade at United, making 323 appearances for the club since joining from in the summer of 2010.

However, the arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80 million ($97m) earlier this month increased competition for places in the United defence.

With the likes of Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo also competing for a centre-back slot, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the move is the best way for Smalling to guarantee regular first-team football.

“At the moment we've got six centre-backs,” the Norwegian told Man Utd’s website.

“This is just something that popped up towards the end [of the European transfer window] in the last couple of days.

Article continues below

“Chris fancied the chance to go over there; it's a new experience, new adventure.

“He'll come back better for it because it's a big club, it's a good league. There aren't too many English players who have been playing in so I think he'll enjoy it.”

More to follow.