Rodrygo almost equals Ronaldo record with debut Real Madrid goal

The Brazilian scored just moments after coming on to put his name in the history books alongside his legendary countryman

youngster Rodrygo Goes nearly matched the legendary Ronaldo for a Real Madrid record on Wednesday as the 18-year-old Brazilian scored his first league goal for the club.

Rodrygo scored the second of Real Madrid's two goals on Wednesday as Zinedine Zidane's side raced out to a 2-0 home win over Osasuna.

The side paid out a reported €45 million (£40m/$50m) to seal a move for Rodrygo in June 2018, signing the young attacker from Brazilian side Santos.

He officially joined up with Real Madrid this summer, though, but had yet to make a senior appearance while periodically featuring for the club's reserve team.

Rodrygo came on to replace fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior in the 71st minute against Osasuna and just over a minute later, he fired his first Real Madrid goal.