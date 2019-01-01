Robinson replaces Zimmerman on USMNT squad as Altidore's status is in doubt due to injury

The Five Stripes stopper has replaced the LAFC center back ahead of two Nations League matches

defender Miles Robinson has replaced Walker Zimmerman while Jozy Altidore also remains questionable ahead of the start of the U.S. men's national team's Nations League campaign.

Zimmerman suffered an injury in the second half of 's regular-season finale on Sunday, a 3-1 victory that sealed the record for the highest point total in league history.

The defender, who has earned 11 senior caps, was forced to withdraw from the squad for Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada, the first in the competition's history.

As a result, he has been replaced by Robinson, who joins the camp having originally been slated to join the U.S. Under-23 squad this week.

Robinson made his USMNT debut in September on the heels of a strong MLS campaign, having made 34 MLS appearances this season while becoming a key piece of Frank de Boer's backline with .

With Robinson's addition to the squad, he joins Aaron Long, Matt Miazga and Tim Ream as center back options for Gregg Berhalter.

The call-up has also signaled a switch for the U23s, with Auston Trusty and Manny Perez being called in for the Olympic squad to replace Robinson and Kyle Duncan, the latter of whom suffered an injury in the ' 3-0 loss to the in their final match.

Altidore, meanwhile, is set to undergo testing on Monday after suffering an injury of his own in the 70th minute of Toronto's 1-0 home victory over the on Sunday.

“His quad was sore,” TFC coach Greg Vanney said following the win, which sealed a home playoff match against . “I don’t know to the extent, we don’t know quite where he’s at. We’ll have to see from an MRI what it looks like and what our timeline might be and how we’ll deal with it.”

Altidore's injury could keep him out of a match against Cuba in Washington, D.C. as well as a match in his home stadium as the U.S. is set to take on Canada at 's MBO Field.

Josh Sargent and Gyasi Zardes are currently counted as the other striker options with the likes of Jordan Morris, Tyler Boyd, Paul Arriola and Cory Baird expected to feature out wide.