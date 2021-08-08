Robertson suffers ankle injury in Liverpool's friendly against Athletic Club

Jurgen Klopp watched the left-back depart in discomfort from Sunday's friendly encounter at Anfield

Andy Robertson limped out of Liverpool's friendly match with Athletic Club on Sunday.

Shortly before half-time, the Scotland international was forced off the field after rolling his right ankle when blocking a cross and was replaced by Owen Beck.

Robertson had to be helped as he left the pitch, giving concern for Jurgen Klopp just a week before the start of the Premier League season.

What has been said?

Speaking after the game, Klopp said: "We don't know in the moment how serious it is. It was pretty painful.

"The pain settled already but we cannot say anything without further assessment tomorrow. He will get a scan and then we will know more."

Liverpool's defensive injuries

Seeing Robertson depart prematurely will have been an unwelcome echo of last season for Klopp.

Liverpool were beset by injury issues in their defence throughout the 2020-21 campaign, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all missing extended periods because of problems. Additionally, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also had his concerns.

Not the sight any Liverpool fan wanted to see. Andy Robertson heads off injured in the first half of the Reds' friendly with Athletic Bilbao. #LFC



🔴 pic.twitter.com/BjOf7vblFm — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 8, 2021

Robertson, though, was largely present for the Reds as they charged into the Champions League spots late in the campaign.

Indeed, the left-back area is one where there is considered to be a lack of depth at Anfield, with Kostas Tsimikas providing the competition for the Scotland international in that zone.

Article continues below

Should Robertson's issue prove to be a serious one, then it could force Liverpool into the transfer market for the first time this summer, with Klopp having refrained from making any major arrivals aside from Ibrahima Konate joining from RB Leipzig - a deal that was concluded before the end of last term.

It is, therefore, an unwelcome development before Liverpool begin their quest to reclaim the Premier League crown with an away match against Norwich next Saturday.

